The former home of a fabric and craft store soon will host sizable estate sales in Dubuque, allowing a regional company to accommodate its continued growth.
Caring Transitions of Eastern Iowa has begun using the old Joann store at 555 John F. Kennedy Road and will host its first estate sale there on Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, according to owner Jon Wessels.
Wessels said Caring Transitions previously hosted similar sales out of a location on Century Drive but noted that the new spot provided a clear upgrade.
“It is three times bigger, and it has a lot more parking, which was a big issue at the old space,” he said. “This new location also has great visibility. We are confident we will be really busy there.”
Located behind Kennedy Mall, the building at 555 JFK formerly housed Joann fabrics. The craft and fabric chain closed that location and relocated to a larger space in Plaza 20 in 2019.
Wessels owns and operates Caring Transitions locations in both Dubuque and Waterloo. These locations are part of a larger franchise that includes 250 locations across the country.
Jessica King, managing partner of Caring Transitions of Eastern Iowa, said the well-known estate sales are just one part of what the organization does.
It serves as a full-service relocation company that moves clients out of their old location and into another. While Caring Transitions will help anyone with a move, King said the business primarily focuses on older adults.
“Typically, if people are moving later in life, they tend to be downsizing,” King said. “They might be moving out of a 2,500-square-foot home and moving into a 1,200-square-foot apartment. We can help them with that downsizing process.”
Part of that process involves finding old items that are no longer of use to the client but could be marketable to the general public. These things often end up in the multi-family estate sales hosted in Dubuque, with proceeds ultimately split between the company and the customer.
The sales are held the third full weekend of each month, generally beginning on a Friday and extending into Saturday.
“During a weekend sale, we typically have as many as 1,000 people come through,” King said.
In addition to the monthly sales, Caring Transitions eventually plans to establish a permanent shop within a portion of its space at 555 JFK. King said the space would have regular hours that allow customers to peruse available items, though a particular date for the buildout and opening of that permanent space remains uncertain.