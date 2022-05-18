Dubuque Community Schools leaders are taking a step back to examine how they teach about books that draw student concerns following an initial recommendation that three books be removed from the district’s curriculum.
District leaders will meet with English teachers to discuss how best to teach students literature, particularly when it comes to books that can cause some students to feel marginalized, Superintendent Stan Rheingans told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday.
The move comes after a district committee recommended removing “Of Mice and Men,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” from the district’s required reading list for high school students due to the use of racial slurs in the books. District leaders said they now are stepping back to involve more teacher voices in the conversation about how such books are taught.
“We’re trying to make sure that all of our students have an opportunity to fully participate without feeling marginalized,” Rheingans said. “So, let’s slow down. Let’s back up. We don’t have to be in a hurry. It’s probably more important to do it right than to do it fast, but we do have to listen to our students.”
The initial recommendation from a committee of five teachers and four administrators came during a curriculum review process after several students raised concerns about the three books, which regularly were read aloud in class.
Committee members found that some students, and minority students in particular, struggled with being in classrooms in which books that contain racially derogatory terms were being read aloud. “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Of Mice and Men” are taught to ninth-grade students, and reading out loud is a component of the state standards for students in that grade.
A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the district stated, “Early in the review process, concerns from students were raised about three books: ‘Of Mice and Men,’ ‘Absolutely True Stories of a Part-Time Indian’ and ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ In particular, the books contain use of the N-word and, as part of instruction, are regularly read aloud in classrooms. Students from all racial groups have expressed disturbing and distressing experiences in classes covering these books. In fact, some students report not attending classes on days the books are read aloud in order to evade the classroom experience that accompanies the text.”
Rheingans said the district has teachers who do a good job putting such works in context and helping students understand the time and place in which those books were written. Still, students in at least some classrooms felt marginalized when they heard racial slurs being read in class.
“We have to listen to our students,” Rheingans said. “When our students say, ‘This is painful for me,’ we have to look at it.”
He noted that part of the concern with the books in question is that teachers across the district have handled reading them aloud in different ways. In some cases, teachers were reading the passages containing racial slurs. In other cases, students were reading those passages — some of them might have skipped the derogatory words, but others might not have, Rheingans said.
He said committee members started from a point of sincerity and wanting to put students first in making their recommendation to remove the three books from the curriculum and that district leaders never intended to ban any book. However, Rheingans acknowledged, district leaders might have moved too quickly in reaching that point, though no official decision had been reached.
He said that if there was a misstep in the process, it was in using too small of a committee. Now, district leaders have invited English teachers to two upcoming meetings to start talking about how to best reach literature standards and how to diminish unintended consequences that could result from how texts such as the ones in question are used. District leaders will use those conversations to determine next steps.
“We kind of went from zero to 100 pretty quickly, and it’s just premature,” Rheingans said. “Those conversations are going to extend throughout the summer. The chance that there will be significant change at any time in the future still remains to be seen.”
The statement issued by the district on Tuesday afternoon stated, “There has never been a conversation about banning books. Banning books suggests efforts to restrict access to works of literature, which will not happen. Whether or not a book remains in the curriculum, each book in question would remain in school libraries and accessible to students.”
School Board President Kate Parks said it is important for educators to look at the curriculum they are using and how those books are experienced by students. She noted that while education is supposed to challenge students, educators also don’t want them to feel marginalized.
“Once you understand and think a bit more about the context of some of the language in the books when students are hearing them read out loud, that does add some nuance to this issue that needs to be examined, which I think is what the district is trying to do,” she said.
Rheingans said the ultimate goal of the district’s work is to examine how educators can create classrooms where all students can fully engage.
“We just have to think about how that’s done, and is it with these books? With different books? Is it with these books in a different way?” he said. “I don’t want to pre-judge the outcome. That’s why we’re doing the work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.