Fans of the Netflix hit series, "Tiger King," will be able to get a the inside scoop on the show when members of the cast make a stop in Dubuque in November.
"Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of 'Tiger King' is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Five Flags Center.
Audience members will be able to experience never-before-seen videos and pictures, as well as ask questions.
The show will begin with a 70-minute moderated discussion with cast members. The last 20 minutes will include a question-and-answer session with the audience.
Appearing will be John Reinke, Saff, Joshua Dial and Barbara Fisher. The show is moderated by podcast veteran and comedian Todd McComas.
A special meet-and-greet, also will be available following the show, including an exclusive question-and-answer session with the cast, a limited edition autographed poster and the chance to take a photo the cast.
Tickets, ranging from $36 to $143, will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 21, through Ticketmaster and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.