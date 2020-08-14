DYERSVILLE, Iowa — While final touches to pave additional parking spots throughout the city will go unfinished, and city overtime hours and expenses will go unrecouped, city officials say plans and preparation for the big day that did not come were not all for naught.
They will be tucked away and remain intact for a better day.
After more than a year of planning, Major League Baseball’s announcement last week of the canceled matchup at the Field of Dreams movie site between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, which had been set for Thursday, Aug. 13, was a letdown for many businesses. But when the day arrives to finally host the game, Dyersville will be ready, local officials said.
“I actually have asked around, and I think the people of Dyersville are glad this thing didn’t go off like it was supposed to,” Mayor Jim Heavens said. “Who would have ever thought we would have a pandemic? I think they are all saying it’s for the best.”
In order to prepare for the game and four-day “Beyond the Game” festival, Heavens said city employees, including police, were working overtime. Although those extra hours were wasted this year, the city will have a better game plan when it comes to next year’s game scheduled to take place in August.
“We were kind of hoping we could break even on it as the taxpayers,” he said. “We are in the hole now because of it, but we have a lot done now that we won’t have to do next year.”
In anticipation for the thousands of fans, Textile Brewing Co. began stocking its basement with kegs full of its flagship beers, but even after the game’s cancellation, the business has seen a bit more foot traffic than usual, said co-owner Tom Olberding.
Olberding said he recently chatted with visitors from California who were happy to see the Field of Dreams movie site and check out the new “If You Build It” exhibit in the city’s downtown.
“I have talked to maybe a half dozen people that came because of the game,” he said.
Overall, Olberding said he is glad MLB decided to hold off and wait for a better year.
“I think our town prepared a lot for it,” he said. “I think the preparation we all did will help us next year.”
City Clerk Tricia Maiers said much of the groundwork was laid and will remain in place for next year’s festivities. For example, Maiers said the city plans to continue with work to construct a baseball-themed band shelter in the City Square.
When MLB first announced the Dyersville game, the phone lines at Dyersville Comfort Inn were tied up for days from people calling hoping to book a room a year in advance, said General Manager Terry Drees.
But as businesses shuttered in order to stem the spread of COVID-19, more and more out-of-town guests began to cancel their reservations. Fortunately, workers still stayed at the hotel while constructing the 8,000-seat ballpark. And, now, they are back to tear it down, Drees said.
“The bright side is, everybody knows what is going to happen,” he said. “We will probably be better prepared to know what the interest will be (next year).”
Baseball themed decorations were strung throughout the bar inside The Palace Saloon, and the patio was decorated to depict a miniature ballpark. The restaurant and its staff were ready to welcome hundreds of fans through the doors.
“It is just a big letdown,” said the restaurant’s owner, Darlene Frasher. “With COVID-19, I was closed for two and a half months. I thought (the game) would help me get back on my feet.”
Nerveless, Frasher said her restaurant and the city will look on to next year.
“The excitement is, hopefully, it will be bigger and better,” she said.