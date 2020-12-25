The City of Dubuque announced that residents that use its solid-waste services can set out one extra bag of garbage next week.
“With city facilities being closed to the public due to COVID-19, there will be no distribution of annual complimentary ‘holiday tags’ for extra garbage to curbside collection customers,” states a press release.
During the week of Monday, Dec. 28, to Saturday, Jan. 2, residents instead can set out one extra 35-gallon container (of up to 40 pounds) or bag without the usually required green sticker. They will be picked up during normal trash collection.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 563-589-4250.