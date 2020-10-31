On the grass of the Bee Branch Creek Greenway, area Democratic lawmakers told a crowd that the 2020 general election is the most important of their lifetimes.
The outdoor event was a first-and-goal stop on the Early Vote Express bus tour for the presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden. It featured not only Dubuque County native U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and longtime Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, but also former Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Klobuchar championed Biden's success, in gathering not only Democrats across the spectrum, but independents and high profile Republicans — like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Cindy McCain, the wife of late Republican Sen. John McCain — to his cause.
"He reaches out to people rather than pushing them away," Klobuchar told the crowd.
That message explained the presence of Matt Robinson — who caucused for Klobuchar early this year — a lifelong Republican and conservative before President Trump's nomination in 2016.
"I kind of fell silent at this point, said ‘OK, let’s see how things play out. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as we think'," Robinson said. "It was around the midterm in 2018, when I’d completely distanced myself from the (Republican) Party over the immigration issues, the Muslim ban, the fact that (Trump) is dragging farmers and rural America through the mud with all of these trade wars."
Enough things then had added up, he said.
"I said ‘Not only can I not support him, but I need to support the other side. It’s not enough to just stay silent.’”
Robinson lives in the Key West area and works construction with many 2016 Trump supporters.
He and others in the crowd of around 100 cheered each time a surrogate said a Biden win would "return decency" to the White House, as each did.
“We are going to show the country just who Iowa is, that we are people who step up for our neighbors, who are there for each other, who will not stand for them going after each other with pre-existing conditions and make it harder for people with breast cancer and heart disease, with diabetes to be able to get the care they need," Finkenauer said.
Health care was a big focus of many of the messages, especially that idea of removing protections for those with pre-existing conditions.
"At this time, the fact that they are trying to take people’s health care away, Iowans’ health care away, throwing out the ban of where insurance companies can kick you off your insurance,” Klobuchar said, “All of this matters to people and it’s all on the line.”
Area Republican candidates, including Finkenauer's opponent Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, have said a replacement for the Affordable Care Act would need to include those protections, if not exactly how.
Sue Alborn-Yilek, of Dubuque, is a longtime Biden fan. She said Saturday that she expected him to win.
"But I do expect there to be chaos thereafter, but we pray for peace," she said.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, also spoke.