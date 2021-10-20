DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Increasing opportunities for business growth and young families were among the top priorities shared by Dyersville mayoral and City Council candidates at a community forum.
A candidate forum for Dyersville mayoral and council races was held Tuesday night at Beckman Catholic High School. The event, put on by the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Dyersville Commercial, was attended by more than 50 people and livestreamed.
In the Nov. 2 election, Alvin Haas and Jeff Jacque will go head-to-head for the title of mayor. Current Mayor Jim Heavens decided not to run again.
Three council seats are also up for election.
Only the race for the Ward 1 seat is uncontested, with Council Member Jim Gibbs assured re-election.
Council Member Tom Westhoff faces Ashley Wohlers for the at-large seat.
In Ward 3, challengers Ben Ellison and Manessa Gaul are running against Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling.
The candidates all introduced themselves to the community and shared their priorities should they be selected on Election Day, including economic growth, recreational activities, being accessible to residents and keeping tax rates down.
Haas noted that his time previously serving as mayor in 2014 and 2015 helped give him a strong knowledge base to work with in the job.
“I learned a lot during two years as mayor, and during the past six years, I’ve watched the growth of the community,” he said. “... The knowledge and leadership of the next mayor is very important.”
One of his top priorities is downtown revitalization, he said, which includes bringing more bars and restaurants to the downtown area.
“I would start investing in the downtown and the promotion of Dyersville even more than what’s already been done,” Haas said in response to what he would do with $1 million. “I’d like the rest of the world to see (Dyersville).”
Jacque noted that he has lived in Dyersville his entire life, and he wants to continue to build on the positive work that the City Council and city staff have done already.
“I know how important it is to showcase this community around the world, and together we can keep shining and going forward,” he said.
Recruiting more businesses to the town was also one of Jacque’s noted priorities to bring more people to the area. He also mentioned increasing recreational opportunities.
“It’s important to keep young people here,” Jacque said. “They like to have trails and recreation, pickleball and a swimming pool. We need to provide opportunities for them to grow.”
Ellison said that city spending and talk of increases in property taxes were big drivers in his decision to run for City Council.
“The biggest thing is the property tax increase talk going on earlier this year,” he said. “I will oppose to have property taxes increase for the duration of my term.”
He added that he also supports the proposed $8 million 12th and 13th Avenue bridge project, but would like to make sure the planning process is done correctly and without waste.
The current council members who spoke in the forum also all showed support for the proposed project. The council is currently seeking state and federal funding for the project.
Oberbroeckling said that the national spotlight given to the community can now help the city seek grant opportunities for a variety of projects.
“I think it gave us some of the visibility this small town needs,” he said. “I think we stand to compete much better for grants at the federal level. How many towns across America are known across national legislation?”
He added that focusing on economic growth will allow the city to keep taxes lower and place citizen priorities on the forefront.
Westhoff also listed the bridge project as a priority.
“I really believe that is a project that will transform Dyersville in many ways, as well as provide an opportunity to reach emergency services from one side to the other,” he said.
Westhoff also noted furthering the development of the downtown area and trail system throughout the community were things he hoped to work on in another term.
Wohlers and Gaul both listed recreational activities and more activities for families as major priorities.
Wohlers said she was part of the ATV/UTV committee that pushed for those vehicles to be used on city streets, and she would like to see ATVs and UTVs allowed year-round in the community.
She also wants to see things like a splash pad come into the community to encourage young families to make their homes there instead of seeking opportunities in other cities.
“Bringing the young generation back into town, that could be our workers to help with staff shortage,” she said. “That could be our daycare providers.”
Gaul said she would like to see bathrooms placed at the Heritage Trail and see what improvements could be made to city parks. She said she also wanted to take a better look at the city’s water and sewer lines.
She also stressed that gathering community input would be a priority for her, noting a few times that she has spent time going door to door talking to voters already.
“I just really want to make sure everyone’s voices and opinions get heard,” she said. “I’m willing to go out and hear what people have to say.”