Court documents made publicly available today provide additional details regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University earlier this month.
Rashaud Colbert, 23, no permanent address, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Ill., on Aug. 8, a day after court documents state that he posted a threat of violence against the Dubuque school and university President Thomas Chesney.
Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. Aug. 7. A nurse at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and another individual called police about a post under the account name “Shaudy_4eva” that included a picture of a gun. The post stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus, documents state.
Kate Zanger, vice president of student life at Clarke, told police at about 1 a.m. Aug. 8 that she had received multiple calls from parents and students regarding the social media theat.
Zanger confirmed that Colbert was a former Clarke student. Police also confirmed Colbert’s identity through a photo on an Illinois driver’s license.
The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on Aug. 8. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.