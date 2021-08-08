The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- Twenty additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Iowa County, Wis., since Wednesday, while Grant County saw 15 more cases and Crawford County saw two more cases. Jo Daviess County, Ill., saw an increase of three cases during that time period. Because the State of Iowa only updates figures on Wednesdays, the local county totals were unchanged from the update provided in Thursday’s edition.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the TH’s 10-county coverage area since Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 152,728 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 59% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- Between Wednesday and Saturday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an increase in the level of community transmission in some area counties. Jones County, Iowa, and Iowa County, Wis., moved up to a “high” level of transmission, the highest rating given out by the CDC. Crawford County, Wis., moved up to “substantial,” which is the second-highest level. Jackson County, Iowa, moved up to a “moderate” level, the third-highest of four options. Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa remained at the “high” level. Dubuque County, Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin remained at the “moderate” level.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident of Clayton County and one resident of Jackson County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Delaware, Dubuque or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- The State of Iowa provides updated COVID-19 figures only once per week, on Wednesdays. As of that date, 382,401 residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 3,570 from a week earlier. Ten additional deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,193.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,577,782 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 59% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 2,693 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 628,007. The state’s related deaths decreased by two to 7,448.
- As of Saturday, 3,036,266 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 60.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 6,088 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,436,353. The state’s related deaths increased by 27 to 23,503.
As of Saturday, 6,200,023 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 57.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.