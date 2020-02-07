Just months after opening its doors in Dubuque’s Millwork District, a sandwich shop will move to a larger space in another bustling part of the downtown.
Which? Sandwich will begin operating at 210 W. First St. later this month, according to owner Blue Kunz. The eatery could open as early as next week, although a specific date has not been established.
The new digs will put the business in close proximity to a sizable group of bars populating the city’s Lower Main district. For Kunz, the location is an ideal fit.
“When this space opened, I snapped it up right away,” she said. “This is definitely a hopping part of town. After three o’clock in the afternoon, it gets nuts down here.”
Which? Sandwich exclusively served lunch in its original location. In the new space, however, Kunz hopes to cater to late-night customers as well.
She noted that many nearby establishments only serve food until 9 or 10 p.m., leaving many hungry bar patrons with a lack of food options.
Kunz hopes to fill that void — and she’ll be expanding her menu to keep customers satisfied.
Items such as foot-long chili dogs and maple pulled-pork mac-and-cheese sandwiches will join existing menu options including the beef brisket sandwich and turkey cheddar panini.
Kunz also plans to serve a variety of alcoholic beverages, including canned beer, wine coolers and hard seltzers.
Which? Sandwich opened at 163 E. 10th St. in late September, occupying a 300-square-foot space attached to 1065 Salon, which also is owned by Kunz.
The small-scale eatery was successful, but the need for a larger location quickly became apparent.
“We listened to a lot of feedback from our customers,” Kunz said. “They told us it was just too small of a space. They also said they wanted a place where they could come after work and a place where they could sit down.”
With 1,100 square feet, the new location has almost four times the space. It also boasts seating for about 30 people. The previous incarnation of Which? Sandwich was exclusively a grab-and-go operation.
The eatery will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed Sundays.
Kunz hopes to hire five people for the new location, bringing the total employment to seven.
The building at 210 W. First St. previously was occupied by Heritage Works, a nonprofit that provides resources to those engaged in preservation and redevelopment projects in the Dubuque area. That organization now operates at 489 Fourth St.
Kunz said the original Which? Sandwich location closed last week.