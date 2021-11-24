Organizers seek volunteers for the 2021 Dubuque Toys for Tots distribution.

This year’s distribution will take place from Dec. 1 to 15 at Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.

A press release states that volunteers are needed to assist community members with “shopping” for their toys and loading items into cars. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

A volunteer sign-up sheet is online at volunteersignup.org/8EPWM.

