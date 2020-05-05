Authorities said there were no injuries this morning when the load in a recycling truck caught fire.
The Dittmer Recycling truck drove to Dubuque Fire Station No. 5, around 6:25 a.m. this morning, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Esser.
The truck dumped the burning load onto nearby Bradley Street so it could be extinguished by firefighters, Esser said.
After the fire was out, Dittmer employees transferred the material to a container and removed it from the street.
Fire crews cleared the scene at 8:09 a.m.