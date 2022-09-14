Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday she was directing nearly $7 million in grants to three local organizations for the creation of new child care centers.
Altogether, the grants would create 433 new child care slots between Dubuque and Dyersville centers.
The local awards were part of $26.6 million statewide in Child Care Business Incentive Grants given with funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The awards
Cottingham & Butler’s Project Stork received $3 million for a downtown Dubuque child care facility for both employees and the community. The facility would provide capacity for up to 182 children ages 6 weeks old through fourth grade.
The company has proposed demolishing Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., and building a day care at that site, but last month, Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission members denied the company’s demolition request.
Cottingham & Butler Executive Chairman Andrew Butler said that location is still “key” to the company’s plans. The site is across the street from the Roshek Building, which Cottingham & Butler and HTLF purchased in late 2019.
“Now with this announcement, there’s a lot more work to be done to solidify the direction of that corner of that block,” he said. “Our real objective was to get day care close to our offices, so there’s a place where employees can trust their kids to get that care close to them.”
Without a finalized location for the day care, Butler had no timeline for the project but said the grant brought it closer to reality.
A $2.16 million grant was awarded to Dubuque Initiatives for a new “multi-employer” child care center at Dubuque Industrial Center West, the industrial park along Chavenelle Road.
A press release said the project initially will create 120 new child care slots, with a future maximum capacity of 225 slots.
“There are so many employees out there working different jobs,” said Dubuque Initiatives President Kevin Lynch. “The number of employees and businesses just continues to grow. We need to be able to accommodate that growth and the need we already have now.”
The Dubuque Initiatives facility also would offer specialized care options, including infant care, shift care, drop-in care and sick care.
Lynch said Dubuque Initiatives has held initial conversations with a property owner at the industrial park about a potential day care location but had been waiting for news of the grant before finalizing anything. He said his group wants to move as fast as possible while still ensuring a “well-thought-out plan.”
Economic development nonprofit Dyersville Industries will receive $1.75 million to build an 8,000-square-foot child care center in 20 West Industrial Park. This would create 131 slots for affordable and accessible child care for infants to preschoolers.
Dyersville Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jacque Rahe said Dyersville is lucky to have the Kid Project, which has operated a nonprofit child care center in the community for 30 years and will run this new facility. But, she said, the need has grown.
“In-home day cares are full. The Kid Project is full,” she said. “We’ve really been focusing on it and visiting with the consortium of employers we’ve had a relationship with. Lo and behold, this grant opportunity came around. We had our first official group meeting the day the grant first opened.”
Rahe said that because her organization owns the property planned for the facility, she expects design and engineering to happen this winter and for ground to be broken in the spring.
Providers and recruitment
Rahe said she thought the Kid Project’s participation was a part of how the Dyersville grant was secured.
“The fact that we had such a great track record with the Kid Project, that that had been going so strong for 30 years, I think that gave more confidence that we as a small community could handle a project this size,” she said.
Dubuque Initiatives also turned to a longtime community collaborator, selecting Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA to run its planned facility.
“One of the unique things we bring to the table here is that ability that we’re not just a child care center — that we’re a health and wellness organization,” said Dubuque Community Y CEO Tony Calabrese. “If a child comes to us at 6 months, when they graduate the child care program at age 5, we can continue on with them.”
Cottingham & Butler, the only corporate recipient in the area, turned to peers for provider candidates — tapping Midwest-wide chain provider New Horizons, which operates a similar facility for Pella Corp. in Pella, Iowa.
“We went to get a look at their day care to get an idea of what corporate day care could be and how it would work,” Butler said.
While bolstering child care is seen as one way to address general workforce shortages, these providers also will have to expand, retain and compete for their own workforce as well.
Butler said New Horizons assured his company of its confidence in competing for staff. Rahe said the ability to staff a facility was a criteria of the grant application and that officials included several plans.
“We added in quite a few things that will incent the workers there — educational benefits from the employer consortium, in terms of tuition reimbursement, upscaling and flexible hours,” she said. “These are things that have not been traditional benefits for child care workers.”
