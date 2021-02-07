A public art project will enhance the look of Dubuque’s bus shelters.
Art En Route will provide sidewalk murals under and around 14 bus shelters throughout Dubuque, according to a press release. The project is hosted by the City of Dubuque’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs, in partnership with Green Dubuque and funded by a $25,000 national grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art Initiative.
The project is open to community members of all ages.
Participants may download, complete and submit an Art En Route coloring sheet by March 15. These designs will help guide an official open call for art, expected to be held in the spring.
Coloring sheets are available at cityofdubuque.org/DocumentCenter/View/47343/Coloring-sheet-plus-form-bw_final