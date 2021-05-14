Police said one person was injured Wednesday when a driver ran a red light and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Maureen A. Tyne, 67, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Asbury Road and Holliday Drive. The report states that Tyne was turning from Holliday Drive onto Asbury Road. Robert D. Jungblut Jr., 49, of Dubuque, ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into Tyne's turning vehicle.
Jungblut was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.