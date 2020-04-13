News in your town

Wireless companies to proceed with small cell installations in Dubuque

Dubuque man accused of brandishing knives at ex pleads guilty, given jail sentence

Manchester intersection to close for highway project beginning Tuesday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday morning)

Man who intentionally crashed truck into ex's car in Dubuque sentenced to probation

Recent sentences issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Police: Intoxicated man displays gun during argument in Dubuque

New sentencing hearing set for man convicted for fatal Dubuque-area robbery

Person who makes a difference: Platteville poll worker braves COVID-19 exposure to volunteer

Despite opposition, Dubuque city manager pushes for automated trash collection

Biz Buzz: Auto shop gives back; manufacturer contributes to medical tents; Dubuque contributors earn recognition

Fennimore police to void unpaid parking citations due to COVID-19

Clayton County officials join 6-county consortium seeking regional COVID-19 testing lab

Car horns sound 'Hallelujah' during drive-up Easter service in Dubuque

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque County; new cases in Crawford, Jo Daviess, Lafayette counties

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque County

Police: Intoxicated man displays gun during argument in Dubuque

Wisconsin launches registry for health-care volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fennimore police to void unpaid parking citations due to COVID-19

Manchester intersection to close for highway project beginning Tuesday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday morning)

Write the caption

Ask the TH: How do I stay safe at the laundromat during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Dubuque school board to consider budget proposal Monday

Dubuque-area law enforcement reports

Company recalls chicken bowl meals after customers find rocks in them

Canadian company recalls 42,000 pounds of pork shipped to Illinois, Wisconsin

Vacations virtually impossible for owners of local animal-based businesses, but that's a fair trade

Up to challenge: Area broadband networks performing well amid surge in use, though disparities remain

Dubuque Dream Center calls for donations to maintain services

Telegraph Herald seeks submissions for Mother's Day story

Dubuque man who pleaded guilty to raping woman at knifepoint faces 30-year sentence

Former longtime Dubuque high school principal dies at age 85

Platteville leaders join chorus of concerns about absentee voting in April 7 election

Area lawmakers field, plan to soothe constituent concerns

Politics: The Democratic presidential path, post-Bernie

New COVID-19 cases in Clayton, Delaware, Grant counties

Area EMS, fire volunteers prep for role in COVID-19 crisis

Week in review: Top stories from across tri-states

TH EXCLUSIVE: Group launches $2 million program to provide emergency funding for Dubuque businesses