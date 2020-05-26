ELKADER, Iowa -- Elkader Municipal Pool will open daily for water aerobics, lap swim and swimming lessons on Monday, June 1, according to officials.
Water aerobics will take place from noon to 12:45 p.m. and will be limited to 20 participants, ages 14 and older. The cost is $4.
Lap swimming will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. and will be limited to 10 people in the pool at a time. The cost is $4.
Both the deck and the concession stand will remain closed.
The pool also will not sell season passes at this time, officials said. Instead, punch cards will be available for purchase.