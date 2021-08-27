Ahead of Thursday’s deadline, a fourth candidate filed to run for a Dubuque City Council at-large seat, while a fifth filed to run for mayor.
Louis Mihalakis is running for the at-large council seat, joining incumbent Ric Jones and challengers Michaela Freiburger and Tim Flynn.
Meanwhile, John H. Miller was a late entry to the mayoral race, joining Council Members David Resnick and Brad Cavanagh and challengers April White and Antonino Erba. Roy Buol, the city’s longest-serving mayor, announced in April that he would not run again.
With more than two candidates in each contest, the two races will be featured in a primary election on Oct. 5, with the top two vote-getters in each moving on to the Nov. 2 election.
Mihalakis is the owner of Ace Construction LLC in Dubuque. When contacted by the Telegraph Herald after filing, Mihalakis only would agree to an interview if it was done in person. Upon a TH reporter’s arrival, he declined to provide basic information such as his age and provided little input when asked about his reasons for running.
Mihalakis then was asked about city officials declining in 2015 to grant him a license to operate a used-appliance sales and repair shop, citing the “good moral character” clause in city ordinance. City staff said at the time Mihalakis had been a repeat violator of city ordinances for several years involving multiple properties. He also was convicted of a federal drug charge in 2001.
When the topic was raised by the TH with Mihalakis in relation to him running to be mayor, he refused to comment, stated the interview was over and demanded that his previous statements be deleted, with one exception.
“I am running because I am for the people,” Mihalakis said. “There’s a lot of cleaning up to do in the city.”
Miller did not return calls asking for comment after he filed Thursday afternoon. While the Telegraph Herald was unable to confirm his identity, a John H. Miller previously ran for Dubuque mayor in 2017, receiving 23 votes, and has run for president in every presidential election since 1988.