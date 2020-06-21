BELLEVUE, Iowa — “Grandma, look, I’ve got a whole bunch of strawberries now,” 4-year-old Max Engling exclaimed as he ran up to his grandmother, Dubuque resident Katie Birch, with a basket full of bright red berries.
Birch took Max and her two children, 18-year-old Tiffany Birch and 11-year-old Beau Birch, to Annie’s Acres to self-pick strawberries as a fun activity on her birthday.
The family was among the consistently-rotating group of approximately 40 people that were taken to and from the strawberry patch on four-wheelers Saturday morning.
Ann and David Kendell, co-owners of Annie’s Acres, said crowds have been clamoring to pick and buy strawberries since the patch opened on June 15.
It’s marked a “record-breaking year” for attendance, Ann Kendell said.
“We’ve had about 300 to 400 people a day,” David Kendell added. “It’s twice as much as we usually have.”
Ann Kendell emphasized that people should call ahead when they plan to come, as picking hours are modified almost daily to ensure that there will be enough berries for everyone.
She added that some people have come from as far as Sterling, Ill., and Rockford, Ill., — an hour-and-a-half drive and two-hour drive, respectively — to pick berries, as there aren’t very many other patches open currently in the surrounding area.
The Kendells said the increase in pickers has, at least in part, stemmed from people looking for an excuse to get out of their homes, and picking strawberries allows for some social distancing between the rows of plants.
Irina Ouahbi, of Galena, Ill., came with her friends and their children to spend the morning in the patch. She said some berries likely will make their way into a smoothie, but mostly, she and her friends will enjoy the fresh fruit in its natural form.
Noting that the berries “smelled amazing,” she enjoyed that the group could find something to do since many places remain closed.
“After being stuck at home, it’s nice to have a safe activity to do together,” Ouahbi said.
Ann Kendell said strawberry picking should remain open to the public until the end of the month but is unsure at the moment how the weather and the wear of traffic on the patch will affect the crop.
Another reason so many more customers have been filling up the Annie’s Acres parking lot is due to the increased attention on the business’s Facebook page, Ann Kendell said. She posts updates on strawberry picking hours on the page, as well.
When she posted about the upcoming strawberry season on Facebook, Ann Kendell was shocked to find that the post reached 10,000 people and warned her husband that a larger crowd should be expected this year.
“We’ve never had people lined up to pick strawberries before,” she said, indicating the line of 15 people waiting to grab a ride into the patch. “The people who have been coming here for years have just been astounded.”