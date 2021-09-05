With the U.S. House of Representatives set to take up the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill soon, the tri-state area’s workforce capacity to implement more infrastructure projects is top-of-mind for local officials.
So far, Iowa is projected to receive $5.08 billion from the bill, according to White House estimates based on how federal spending is typically allocated to states. Of that, $3.8 billion would go to highways. Bridges would receive another $432 million.
Wisconsin is projected to receive $7.27 billion — $5.2 billion for highways, $225 million for bridges.
Illinois is projected to get $17.81 billion — $9.8 billion for highways, $1.4 billion for bridges.
That is the biggest investment in infrastructure in generations. But turning that money into new roads and bridges will require a huge number of workers. And it follows the American Rescue Plan Act’s direct funding to local governments, which can be used for infrastructure projects.
This comes at a time when workforce capabilities have been an issue for the whole nation. Sam Shea, district manager of transportation projects for Iowa Department of Transportation, worries that no matter how much money comes in these packages, they will not necessarily be able to gather the labor to realize ambitious plans.
“The problem is, we don’t have any more staff,” Shea said. “If we’re building a new road through an environmentally sensitive area, we need staff folks to design them, staff folks to survey them, staff folks to do environmental work.”
Ryan Kipp, of CJ Moyna & Sons — the Elkader-based company which contracts with all three state departments — said it is ready to scale up contracting work.
“We are not operating at full capacity,” he said. “We cover a lot bigger geographical area. We move resources to where the work is.”
But Shea said the Iowa DOT, at least, has already experienced trouble finding contractors when more money was on the table.
“We had a little bit of that issue when we had the gas tax increase,” he said. “We had more projects and difficulty bidding them out.”
Krista Thier owns Taylor Construction, of New Vienna, which builds bridges for local and state governments in Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kansas. She said workforce is already a problem and fears it will worsen with a swell in new projects to bid for.
“You have more people retiring every year than coming in,” she said. “The majority of the construction companies have help-wanted signs ... There’s going to be a crunch when funding becomes available.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker said that in her work on the Iowa Senate Transportation Committee, she has heard about workforce issues as well. She said she thinks this problem is going to need fixing on a foundational level.
“That takes partnering with our education system,” she said. “We had a (parent) generation who had to get into work right away and so wanted their children to get more education, to go into different fields. They pushed their children into all of this debt and then some kind of degree where they can’t find a job. We have to go back through the education system and remind our students that trades are OK. Going into the workforce is OK.”
The coming workforce need is not lost on administrators at Northeast Iowa Community College.
“NICC is very well attuned to what is happening with the infrastructure bill,” said Wendy Mihm-Herold, the college’s vice president of business and community solutions. “We too are a little nervous.”
She said that enrollment in construction and equipment operator programs peaked at NICC in 2011, with people who had been laid off during the recession.
Mihm-Herold said NICC has been active in recruiting those just entering the workforce — taking construction equipment simulators to 20 schools in the last year, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.