CUBA CITY, Wis. — Major improvements are coming to a southwest Wisconsin school district after voters approved a $26.85 million school referendum.
There were 1,266 people who voted in favor of a $26.85 million bond measure for the Cuba City School District, while 979 people voted against it. The issue needed a simple majority to pass.
Voters also approved an accompanying $200,000 operating measure to cover utilities associated with the new construction, with 1,394 people voting in favor and 851 people voting against.
“The first phase was getting that approval, so now we need to follow through on what we said we were going to do,” said Superintendent Aaron Olson. “... We want to make sure we’re following through on the promise we made to our community.”
The funds will go toward replacing the elementary school roof, parking lots and driveways.
At the high school, the money will be used to expand and renovate technical and agricultural education areas as well as expanding the stage in the gym. There also will be an addition to the gym space and a weight and fitness center.
“I think it helped that we had a little bit in there for everybody,” Olson said. “For people who care about athletics, we had the gym additions. For people who like academics, we have the new education areas, and for people who like the arts, we had the (stage expansion).”
District officials originally anticipated that the measure would raise the mill rate by 97 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. However, upon further financial review, it was determined that the referendum would have little effect on the overall mill rate.
