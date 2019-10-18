A man was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for breaking into a Dubuque home and assaulting his ex-girlfriend and breaking her mother’s nose and ankle.
Richard L. Walton Jr., 30, of Chicago, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree burglary, domestic assault with injury, willful injury causing bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment.
As part of a plea deal, the judge dismissed one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree harassment, domestic assault with injury, willful injury causing serious injury and contempt. A second charge of first-degree burglary was downgraded to the second-degree burglary charge.
Court documents state Dubuque police were contacted on April 28 about a disturbance at 1047½ Bluff St. Jahryah C. Drake, then 21, told police that she was at the residence with her mother, Gwendolyn M. Hunt, 46, and Drake’s children, ages 2 and 1, when Walton broke into the apartment and began choking Drake.
Drake reported that while he was choking her, Walton said he would kill her, according to court documents. She said he dragged her upstairs by her hair, and he then began assaulting Hunt. Drake ran to Carnegie-Stout Public Library, and staffers there called police.
Authorities said Hunt was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a broken nose and broken ankle.