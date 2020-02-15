SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Legos at the Library, 2-3 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Be creative with Legos and other building blocks. Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
Annual Winter Carnival at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 3 p.m., Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill. For 2020’s Winter Carnival the celebration will feature all types of indoor and outdoor winter activities. Details: eagleridge.com.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Massey Road, noon-4 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Brown Bottle Bandits, 5-9 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Danny Parker Project, 5-7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ’n Roll, 7:30-9:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
“Love Happens,” 7:30, Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Ben Dunegan, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Durocks, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Illusions Drag Show, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Admission is $10.
Kings of Radio, 8 p.m.,
Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Sunday
Theresa Rosetta, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Becky McMahon, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
“Love Happens,” 2 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Overeaters Anonymous Sunday Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road, Lakeview Lounge.
FOOD & DRINK
Today and Sunday
Java, Chocolate and Champagne Stroll, noon-4 p.m., Main Street, Galena, Ill.
Sunday
Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire/EMT Annual Breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, La Salle Gym, 835 Church St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Serving scrambled eggs, pancakes, pork sausage (smoked and fresh), ham, fried potatoes. Cost is $9 for adults. Proceeds benefit Holy Cross/N. Buena Vista Fire/EMT department.
HOBBIES AND PASTIMES
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Must be 21 or older to attend. Details: 563-542-8175.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Bridal Fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. All aspects of your wedding in one location and register for prizes.
2020 Dubuque on Ice Brewfest, 1-4 p.m., Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive.
St. Paul’s Winterfest, 5-11 p.m., 303 Third Ave., Worthington, Iowa. Social hour, cash bar and appetizers. Hand carved prime rib or chicken cordon bleu served at 6:45. Raffle with $2,000 cash prize. Silent and live auctions.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
“Iowa Confederates in the Civil War,” with author David Connon, 2-3:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Author will discuss his book. Books will be available for purchase.