SPECIAL AUDIENCE

Today

Legos at the Library, 2-3 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Be creative with Legos and other building blocks. Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Annual Winter Carnival at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 3 p.m., Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill. For 2020’s Winter Carnival the celebration will feature all types of indoor and outdoor winter activities. Details: eagleridge.com.

PERFORMING ARTS

Today

Massey Road, noon-4 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.

Brown Bottle Bandits, 5-9 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.

Danny Parker Project, 5-7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ’n Roll, 7:30-9:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.

Ron Lubbers, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.

“Love Happens,” 7:30, Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.

Ben Dunegan, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.

Durocks, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.

Illusions Drag Show, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Admission is $10.

Kings of Radio, 8 p.m.,

Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.

Sunday

Theresa Rosetta, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.

Becky McMahon, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.

“Love Happens,” 2 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

Today

Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.

AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.

Sunday

Overeaters Anonymous Sunday Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road, Lakeview Lounge.

FOOD & DRINK

Today and Sunday

Java, Chocolate and Champagne Stroll, noon-4 p.m., Main Street, Galena, Ill.

Sunday

Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire/EMT Annual Breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, La Salle Gym, 835 Church St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Serving scrambled eggs, pancakes, pork sausage (smoked and fresh), ham, fried potatoes. Cost is $9 for adults. Proceeds benefit Holy Cross/N. Buena Vista Fire/EMT department.

HOBBIES AND PASTIMES

Sunday

Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Must be 21 or older to attend. Details: 563-542-8175.

DESTINATIONS

Today

Bridal Fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. All aspects of your wedding in one location and register for prizes.

2020 Dubuque on Ice Brewfest, 1-4 p.m., Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive.

St. Paul’s Winterfest, 5-11 p.m., 303 Third Ave., Worthington, Iowa. Social hour, cash bar and appetizers. Hand carved prime rib or chicken cordon bleu served at 6:45. Raffle with $2,000 cash prize. Silent and live auctions.

LITERARY ARTS

Today

“Iowa Confederates in the Civil War,” with author David Connon, 2-3:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Author will discuss his book. Books will be available for purchase.