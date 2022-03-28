Del Bischoff knows the time is right when the daytime temperatures edge up into the 40s while the nights dip back below freezing.
“Everything is 100% weather dependent,” Bischoff said.
Normally Heritage Trail manager for Dubuque County Conservation, Bischoff spent Sunday morning explaining his other role — that of Swiss Valley Nature Center maple syrup maker.
Bischoff gave demonstrations of maple syrup evaporator equipment during Friends of Dubuque County Conservation’s annual fundraising pancake breakfast, held at the nature center.
“We store the sap back here (in tanks) and then we boil it down,” Bischoff said, showing visitors the equipment that boils sap to convert it into syrup. “I can boil off about 15 gallons of sap in an hour.”
Bischoff pointed to a row of empty gallon milk jugs on a shelf.
“This year’s sugar content meant that it took about 35 gallons of sap to make a gallon of syrup,” he said.
Conservation staff and volunteers tapped 109 trees to make syrup this spring at Swiss Valley.
“You take a 5/16ths drill bit and drill a hole in the tree (pointing) slightly uphill,” Bischoff said. “You tap a tapper in there and hang a bucket on it. You can tap other trees. You can tap walnut trees and box elder trees. You get a little different flavor (of syrup). The sap output is the key. There’s a lot more sap in a sugar maple or a black maple than anything else we have around here.”
Bischoff has been tapping trees and making maple syrup since childhood.
“The first season we made syrup here (at Swiss Valley) was 2014,” he said.
While Bischoff explained the process for making maple syrup, Jim Rolling, president of Friends of Dubuque County Conservation, was busy flipping pancakes to eat with syrup made at the nature center.
“This is our first actual (fundraising) pancake breakfast in two years,” Rolling said.
A couple of years of pandemic-related restrictions had kept participants from gathering in person until this spring.
“Our goal is to get about 400 people out here (Sunday),” Rolling said.
Friends of Dubuque County Conservation raises money to supplement projects and programs at Dubuque County Conservation properties.
“They buy a lot of things for the nature center — they bought the maple syrup evaporator, they’ve bought snow shoes, kayaks and canoes,” said Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston. “They’re really a great supporter of our environmental education programs. We wouldn’t be able to get a lot of these things without their help.”
Rolling said his group contributes about $10,000 annually to supplement the conservation department.
“Dubuque County Conservation has a lot of money, but it’s going into big things — like redoing the Swiss Valley Park area, like putting in new electrical service at some of the parks,” Rolling said. “That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars. We’re talking (our group donating) about $1,000 here or $100 there to help these programs.”
Sue and Tim Flogel, of La Motte, Iowa, enjoyed the pancake breakfast and then listened carefully as Bischoff explained the workings of the syrup evaporator equipment. Tim Flogel made maple syrup at his home for the first time this spring.
“It was education,” Tim Flogel said of speaking with Bischoff. “It’s always nice to learn from the masters.”