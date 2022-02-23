EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The City of East Dubuque will partner with local firm Origin Design to develop a stormwater management plan after receiving state notice that the city is not in compliance based on its current lack of a plan.
City Council members approved the contract at their meeting this week.
Also during that meeting, officials reiterated the city’s complaint policy in light of anonymous complaints being widely circulated in East Dubuque.
STORMWATER PLAN
The city’s storm sewer system falls under the nationwide Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, which requires communities to have a stormwater management plan. Last fall, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency informed city staff that they needed to develop a plan or risk noncompliance penalties.
“(The plan) requires periodic stormwater inspections (and) public outreach trying to help the community understand how stormwater quality is affected by the storm sewer system,” reported Noah Hofrichter, civil engineer with Origin Design, to council members this week.
Under the terms of the contract approved, the city will pay Origin Design $16,000 to help develop such a plan, which would set measurable goals in six different areas in which the city would report yearly progress.
“A lot of it is stuff that you are doing already,” Hofrichter told council members. “It just needs to be documented in a format (the state) is used to.”
Hofrichter said Origin Design staff asked the Illinois EPA whether East Dubuque could be eligible for a waiver from the program requirements based on its small size.
However, nearby Frentress Lake is classified by the EPA as an “impaired” body of water, with high levels of pollutants such as sediment, potentially due to stormwater runoff. Therefore, said Hofrichter, the EPA will not grant a waiver.
“Neither (Public Works Director Mark Fluhr) nor I look forward to doing this, but we don’t have a way of avoiding it,” said City Manager Loras Herrig.
Hofrichter said Origin Design officials expect that East Dubuque public works staff will be able to handle the additional inspections and reports required by the plan. He added that the officials hope to have the plan in place by “midyear.”
COMPLAINT POLICY
Also during the meeting, Herrig reminded council members and attendees of the city’s complaint policy, which the council implemented in October. Herrig said he and City Attorney Terry Kurt wanted to review the policy “based on the number of anonymous letters circulating in the community.”
“We require signed complaints to address things,” he said. “We will not respond to anonymous letters, and if they are received at City Hall, we will dispose of them in the trash.”
The Telegraph Herald is aware of multiple anonymous letters distributed in East Dubuque recently, some of which make allegations against city employees.
In response to an inquiry by the TH, Herrig stated that the information in one such letter was “totally untrue” and there was no merit to the allegations.