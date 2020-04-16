Police said a man physically and sexually assaulted a woman at a Dubuque motel in February.
Shane P. Marcov, 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Rockdale Road on warrants charging third-degree sexual abuse, false imprisonment, willful injury and two types of assault.
Court documents state that Marcov physically and sexually assaulted a woman he knew in a room at Motel 6, 2670 Dodge St., on Feb. 8. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The woman suffered blurred vision from the assaults and was treated later for a concussion, according to documents.
Documents state that Marcov denied assaulting the woman and said the two had consensual sex.
A warrant was issued for Marcov’s arrest on Monday.