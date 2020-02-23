Tim Conklin isn’t surprised there’s an increased demand for vegan options at his Dubuque eatery.
“It always takes a couple of years for trends like that to make its way here,” said Conklin, general manager of Inspire Café.
The Millwork District establishment features at least five vegan options on its menu.
“All four of our Buddha bowls are vegan and we have a veggie wrap that’s vegan,” Conklin said. “None of our salads are technically vegan, but you could hold the cheese. Our Buddha bowls are probably our most popular vegan item.”
Although only 3% of Americans identify as vegan, according to Gallup polling, nationwide statistics indicate plant-based menu items are on the rise.
A report from the National Restaurant Association in 2019 identified the growth of plant-based food products as the
No. 2 food-and-menu trend during the next decade.
Even if the majority of Americans don’t identify themselves as vegan, surveys by the food service research firm Technomic indicate 49% of consumers said they would be likely to order a menu dish described as “plant-based,” and 44% said they would order meat-free meals.
“There’s not a huge group of vegans in Dubuque and I don’t think Dubuque is at the point where you could open a 100% vegan restaurant and be successful, but we do hear a lot that people are grateful that there is someplace to go (locally for vegan food),” Conklin said.
Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar Owner Kevin Scharpf said his Dubuque restaurant always is conscious of the vegan items offered on its menu. These include gnocchi when the customary pork belly is removed, squash soup, Brazen salad without cheese, vegan pizza and vegan spaghetti and meatballs.
“This usually plays a role in how we approach making dishes like our soup,” Scharpf said.
Instead of using butter and cream in the squash soup, Scharpf said Brazen uses olive oil and onion puree to keep the dish vegan.
“I would say the idea of eating vegan has definitely grown in popularity,” Scharpf said. “Whenever we have vegan-labeled entrees or pizza they sell very well.”
Scharpf said Brazen cooks enjoy the challenge with creating vegan dishes.
“When you need a complete dish and can’t use things like butter, milk, cream, cheese, fish sauce, meat stocks, it pushes you to consider using ingredients you may not otherwise consider,” he said.
Conklin said the increased popularity in vegan options seems linked to growing health consciousness — particularly among younger people.
“The generation now isn’t binge-drinking, they are just making healthier decisions,” he said. “People are looking for things that aren’t extremely processed.”
Conklin expects the popularity of vegan options to continue to grow.
“We’re looking at updating our menu this coming spring and we will have some more vegan options,” he said. “We’re also thinking about doing a Friday night supper club with vegan options. We would offer a vegan, a vegetarian and a meat-eaters option.”