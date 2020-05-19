City of Dubuque officials continue to evaluate if and when the two municipal swimming pools might open.
“We know people really want to see the swimming pool open,” said Marie Ware, the city’s leisure services manager. “If we had a crystal ball, we would for sure use it, but we don’t. All we can do is continue to monitor. At this point, we are just trying to work through everything.”
The earliest that Flora and Sutton will be able to open is June 20, according to a memo Ware prepared for the City Council to review during its Monday night meeting.
“We also know that the latest we would open to get one month of swimming in prior to the start of the school year would be July 23, 2020,” she said. “That is our window for opening based upon approvals of protocols and procedures and lifting of current restrictions.”
She said staff is regularly reviewing guidelines put out by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Department of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Normally, at this time of the year, we would have water in the pool and would have sold a lot of passes, although this year is a different year than any other,” Ware said. “We continue to monitor and think about the safety of the patrons and the staff.”