A consultant recently reported that no environmental issues were found at Manchester Municipal Airport.
Eric Johnson is the aviation services director for consultant Kirkham Michael, which has an office in Des Moines. He provided an update on the environmental assessment to Manchester City Council members recently.
He noted that no issues were found during the work. The about-400-page study could facilitate future land acquisition and expansion of the airport.
A copy of it will be available for viewing at City Hall and the library.