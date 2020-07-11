Police said a Dubuque teen was taken by ambulance after a rollover crash Wednesday.
Hanaa L. Rowe, 16, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of “suspected minor/non-incapacitating” injuries, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and West Third Street. The report states that Rowe was eastbound on West Third when she struck a parked car, causing her vehicle to overturn and land on its roof.
Rowe was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.