Dubuque City Council members intend to provide additional support to two nonprofits as the city seeks to combat rising poverty and barriers to accessible, affordable child care.
A standing-room-only crowd of about 70 people packed Dubuque City Council Chambers this week to urge financial support for Dubuque Dream Center and Fountain of Youth. The show of support came as council members held the third of six scheduled departmental budget hearings prior to adopting the city budget for next fiscal year, beginning July 1.
The two nonprofits, which work to help Dubuque’s underprivileged and working poor, were identified as priorities by council members during last summer’s goal-setting session. Council members this week again lauded both organizations and signaled their support for the funding requests.
“The Dream Center has made me look at things different and has changed how I live,” said 12-year-old Olivia Gennings, a seventh-grader at George Washington Middle School, to city leaders. “I started mentoring younger kids ... and the Dream Center helps build kids up.”
The center offers academic support, athletic and arts programming to aid youth development, particularly to low-income and working families living in Dubuque’s most impoverished neighborhoods, along with meals and transportation. Dream Center currently serves about 190 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, with more than 150 children on a waiting list “that’s growing every day,” Executive Director Robert Kimble said.
Dream Center officials asked for financial support to aid in outfitting its building for a new childcare center. New this year as well is a request from the Fountain of Youth to support its programs, which seek to end generational poverty.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommends that the city provide $40,000 to each organization for next fiscal year, as well as an additional $40,000 in fiscal year 2022 to Dream Center as the facility works to become eligible for future child-care-assistance payments.
The center plans to invest about $660,000 to bring the building up to code to offer child care. This includes making the building handicapped-accessible, updating bathrooms and an elevator, removing asbestos and creating greenspace.
With the improvements, the center would qualify for hundreds of thousands of dollars in childcare reimbursement from the state, Van Milligen said.
He said the city is working to identify resources to provide matching funding to assist with the center’s building needs.
Kimble said the financial support would serve as an investment in Dubuque’s present and future workforce, offering support to working parents and shaping the academic success and character development of tomorrow’s workers.
“Without this city support … it would make preparing for (financial) sustainability difficult, as we would remain in survival mode and will need to focus primarily on daily fundraising,” Kimble said. “We are asking for a hand up … not a handout. Just a temporary support to get our feet up under us. When we are struggling day to day to survive, we won’t be able to thrive.”
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors earlier this month gave preliminary approval to award $37,500 in operating support to the center and $75,000 for building improvements.
The hearing also included budget presentations for the housing and community development, planning services, economic development and transportation services departments.
The city is required by state law to set its budget by March 30.
Housing and Community Development
- Revenue or resources projected: $8,186,341
- Expenditures projected: $9,115,268
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 1.5% increase
- Tax support requested: $928,927
- Tax support current year: $775,591
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 29 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: A $5 increase in rental licensing fees to help pay for increased inspections of rental properties and efforts to rehabilitate the city’s aging housing stock
Planning Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $461,283
- Expenditures projected: $895,688
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 2.4% decrease
- Tax support requested: $434,405
- Tax support current year: $492,301
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 8.38 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $25,000 to extend a contract with a consulting firm to aid implementation of the city’s Imagine Dubuque comprehensive plan, and a 4% increase in development services fees, which were last raised in 2019.
Economic Development
- Revenue or resources projected: $7,527,929
- Expenditures projected: $8,634,521
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 4.6% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,106,592
- Tax support current year: $995,541
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 3.75 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: They include $7,500 to increase stipends to exhibiting artists for Art on the River and $40,000 increase in grant funding to area arts and cultural organizations.
Transportation Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $7,657,988
- Expenditures projected: $9,480,176
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 0.6% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,822,188
- Tax support current year: $1,571,307
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 53.73 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $624 to purchase a smartphone for a transportation analyst