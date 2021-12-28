DYERSVILLE, Iowa – James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville will host a LEGO Ball Drop event on Friday, Dec. 31, as part of its S.T.E.A.M. Fun Fridays series.

The event will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the library, 320 First Ave. E.

Participants will be making a New Year’s tower out of LEGO bricks.

