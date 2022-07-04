An article about a crash that killed three Dubuque teenagers was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between June 27 and Sunday:

1.) 3 Dubuque teens killed in Northwest Arterial crash

2.) Authorities ID driver killed in Dubuque County crash

3.) Former Holy Family administrator sentenced to federal prison, stole more than $500,000

4.) IN TH FIRST: Dubuque company plans nearly $8 million expansion project

5.) ‘A danger to the community’: Dubuque man sentenced to 40 years for infant attack, sex crimes against girls

6.) Balloon release planned in remembrance of Dubuque teens killed in crash

7.) Dubuque man arrested with 3.5 lbs. of pot, 2 lbs. of meth

8.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque native opens tattoo shop; Manchester store closes 2nd location; consignment store coming to mall

9.) Authorities: Woman dies from injuries from Jo Daviess County explosion; man still critical

10.) Dubuque man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes against girls

