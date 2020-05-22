A total of 876 new unemployment claims were filed by workers in Dubuque County in the week that ended Saturday, according to figures obtained by Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
Nearly 12,200 such claims have been filed in Dubuque County since March 15, underscoring the massive economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most-recent week represented an increase over the previous one, when 689 Dubuque County workers filed initial claims. Last week’s uptick ended a streak of five consecutive weeks in which the total had fallen.
The manufacturing sector easily led the way in new claims last week, with 503. That is up from 242 in that sector the prior week.
There were about 17,500 initial claims filed in Iowa in the week ending Saturday, an increase from 16,735 the previous week. Mirroring local figures, manufacturing led the way with about 4,700 new claims.
About 2.4 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. More than 38 million claims have been made nationwide since mid-March.