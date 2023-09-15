Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told a crowd of hundreds in Dubuque on Thursday that he would discard past pursuits of bipartisan compromise if elected, instead pursuing a revolutionary vision.
The former biotech entrepreneur and millionaire author-turned-candidate Ramaswamy spent much of his speech at 7 Hills Brewery decrying past practices of politicians, both by Democrats and those in his own party. He said that Republicans had sacrificed too many policy goals in bipartisan deals and criticized both parties’ acceptance of Super PAC and other “dark money” to finance their campaigns.
Ramaswamy said it is the U.S. political establishment, more than the public, split by party lines.
“We’re taught to believe that we’re in a deep schism, a divide in this country,” he said. “Having traveled most of this nation ... I’m happy to report that we’re not really nearly as divided a people as you would be taught to believe if you turn on the television (or) if you go on social media.”
At the same time, Ramaswamy said that Republican politicians have been too quick to seek bipartisan expediency.
“Some people think the path to national unity runs through compromise — good people, many of my fellow colleagues in the Republican Party feel this way,” he said. “‘We’ve got to show up and compromise, move to the middle a little bit, hold hands, kumbaya, move this nation forward.’ I understand what they’re saying, but I disagree with it. I don’t think we’re going to unite this country through compromise. I think we’re going to unite this country by being uncompromising about the ideals that unite all of us as Americans. Those are not moderate ideals. Those are radical ideals.”
Ramaswamy extended that critique to foreign policy governance, saying that he hopes to progress the “America First” vision of former President Donald Trump, which Ramaswamy also tied to former presidents George Washington and Ronald Reagan.
“When it comes to our foreign policy, the worst ideas have been bipartisan ones,” he said. “One has been the philosophy of Democratic capitalism. What China managed to do through trade was say, ‘You can’t enter the Chinese market if you criticize the CCP.’ But they will happily open the door if you criticize the United States’ history with race ... We now have an adversary that we depend on for our entire modern way of life — from the shoes on our feet to the phone in our pocket. I will declare our independence from China.”
Mark Dowell, of Dubuque, entered 7 Hills already wearing a T-shirt with Ramaswamy’s “TRUTH” logo and left re-enthused in his support.
“I think he speaks the truth, that he’s not speaking any lies,” Dowell said about Ramaswamy. “He’s agreeing with what I already thought. I share a lot of his ideas. America First, the border and the economy are what he wants to take care of.”
Ahead of Ramaswamy’s visit to Iowa, the Democratic National Committee said his “America First 2.0” message was unsurprising but “extreme.”
“Ramaswamy’s bizarre plan should come as no surprise — he is openly running to take Trump’s extreme MAGA agenda even further,” Democrats said in a release.