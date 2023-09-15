Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told a crowd of hundreds in Dubuque on Thursday that he would discard past pursuits of bipartisan compromise if elected, instead pursuing a revolutionary vision.

The former biotech entrepreneur and millionaire author-turned-candidate Ramaswamy spent much of his speech at 7 Hills Brewery decrying past practices of politicians, both by Democrats and those in his own party. He said that Republicans had sacrificed too many policy goals in bipartisan deals and criticized both parties’ acceptance of Super PAC and other “dark money” to finance their campaigns.

