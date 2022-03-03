Nearly 700 Ward 4 residents were not allowed to vote in this week’s Dubuque City Council Ward 4 primary election due to an electoral oddity.
Dubuque County Deputy Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary said the 695 registered voters were added to Ward 4 during the recently completed redistricting of city wards. Following a completed census count, all Iowa cities with at least 3,500 residents are required to review their ward and precinct boundaries to determine if redistricting is required to comply with state law.
Hillary said those 695 residents were not allowed to vote because they were not eligible voters in the ward at the time that the vacancy was created, as required by state code.
The primary this week and the special election on March 29 seek to fill a vacancy created when then-Ward 4 Council Member Brad Cavanagh became mayor at the beginning of January. While City Council members approved the redistricting of the city’s wards in early December, the new boundaries didn’t take effect until Jan. 15.
The 695 registered voters now in Ward 4 also will not be able to vote in the March 29 election.
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto described the situation as an electoral oddity that only emerged due to the timing of the special election and the delay in the completion of the national census caused by COVID-19, which, in turn, affected the schedule for approving ward redistricting.
Katy Wethal and Carla Anderson were the top two vote-getters among a field of seven candidates in Tuesday’s primary and advanced to the March 29 election. A total of 702 votes were cast, while the ward has 8,687 registered voters.