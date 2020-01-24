The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Adam N. Marshall, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 2046 Pasadena Drive on a warrant charging sex offender registration violation, sex
- offender residency violation and sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense.
- Robert S. Cadigan Jr., 69, of 1230 Kelly Lane, reported fraud resulting in the loss of $2,250 at about 9:55 a.m. Wednesday.
- Karen M. Kuhle, 68, of 2662 Central Ave., reported the theft of $1,110 worth of jewelry from her home between 1:25 and 2:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Four Oaks, 2460 Kerper Blvd.,
reported $2,000 worth of damage due to vandalism at the building at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday.