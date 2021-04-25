The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Reuben I. Hensley, 29, of Linden, Wis., was arrested at 4:38 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and operating while under the influence.
- Roy M. Shirkey, 21, of 521 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 5:09 a.m. Saturday in the area of U.S. 61 and South Grandview Avenue on charges of second-degree harassment, interference with official acts and public intoxication.