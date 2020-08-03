GUTTENBERG, Iowa — When Ken Root drove through town with a large model of the American flag’s blue-and-white stars in his trailer, it sparked the attention of his neighbors.
Root, who lives on Esmann Island and retired as a radio broadcaster in January, constructed a 32-by-17.5-foot American flag on some lots he owns by the Mississippi River.
With the help of a core group of people putting the flag together, as well as support from neighbors, the project was completed July 2.
“The vision was that we should do something to state to the world that we are patriotic Americans,” he said.
Root added that he wanted to make some sort of project last year along the river with pallets, but high flooding made it impossible.
To figure out the size of the flag, Root said he found 50 one-foot diameter white stars and proportioned the rest of the flag’s size accordingly. The size ended up fitting well by the seawall he had built on his lots to protect against flooding.
Root’s wife, Jane Ertl, admits she was skeptical at first of her husband’s endeavor.
“I thought he was crazy when he told me how big he wanted it to be,” she said with a laugh. “He used three sheets of plywood just for the blue.”
Ertl began helping paint the flag’s red stripes once she saw the project’s progress.
Root added that his brother-in-law and father-in-law, both of whom are engineers, aided in laying out all of the flag pieces in order for the project to be an exact large-scale model.
One difficulty was finding enough white plastic to make the white stripes, Root said. He didn’t want to make those out of wood, as it would add too much weight.
Root eventually found sheets of white plastic to use at Koelker Plastics in Dyersville. He said he was planning to buy $100 worth of plastic, but the Dyersville company decided to donate the material because it was going toward the patriotic project.
Root said he hopes the flag can remain standing until Labor Day weekend for people to enjoy. Because it’s set up at an angle, Root said weather conditions could affect stability.
“A perfect storm could knock it right down,” Ertl added.
During the few weeks the flag has been up, Root said the response from both the community and those boating along the river has been “100% positive.” Some are referring to the area as “the Flag Lots” now, he said.
Ertl said she posted photos of the flag on the public Facebook group “Mississippi River photos,” where the post received 1,700 likes and more than 100 comments in five days.
It’s possible that Root will put the flag up again next year, he said, or some other piece that’s patriotic or that shows Esmann Island pride.
“Any time you have the community rally around something, it strengthens your bond,” Root said.