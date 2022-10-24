FARLEY, Iowa — In 1969, Kay Smith was an independent young woman living in Minneapolis with a good job as an X-ray technician, her own apartment and an active social life.
Kay returned to her hometown of Hopkinton when her father died in the fall of that year. Looking for a bit of light amid the sadness, she and her sister decided to attend a dance one night in Farley.
The decision changed the course of her life.
“All the men at that time wore suits and ties with tie tacks,” said Kay, now 82. “I saw this young man who had put this perfect little beer label on his tie tack, and I thought it was funny. I said, ‘I like your tie tack.’”
The young man was Elmer Heitz, a farm machinery salesman from Farley. He asked her to dance.
“I loved his quiet sense of humor,” Kay said.
A few nights later, Elmer attended a similar dance in Worthington.
“She was there,” said Elmer, now 80. “At that one, I asked to take her home.”
“And that’s where the courtship started,” Kay added.
The couple married on Nov. 8, 1969, after a very short courtship of about a month. They soon will celebrate 53 years of marriage along with their children — Eric, Byron, Kamal and Clayton — and eight grandchildren.
“We didn’t think anything of that,” Kay said of their short courtship. “We knew we were in love and wanted to get married.”
But before the wedding, Elmer approached Kay’s grandfather, a large, rather intimidating man, according to Elmer, to ask for her hand in marriage.
“Mom’s grandfather asked who his family was, and my dad said his mother was a Zalaznik,” said son Byron Heitz, of Dubuque. “Mom’s grandfather said, ‘Zalaznik? Any relation to Frank and Matt?’”
“Those are my mom’s brothers,” Elmer replied.
Years earlier, Frank and Matt Zalaznik swam across the Maquoketa River to help put out a barn fire. The barn belonged to Kay’s grandfather.
“He said, ‘You’re from good people,’” Byron said. “After that, he just melted.”
Elmer gave Kay a diamond engagement ring a week after her Oct. 1 birthday.
“I didn’t want to give it to her on her birthday,” he said. “Those were two very different and special occasions. So, we had three long weeks to get ready (for the wedding).”
After a three-week honeymoon in California, the couple settled in Dyersville, where Kay had gotten a job at the new hospital. Elmer continued to work in farm machinery sales.
One year later, they moved to Farley, where they still make their home.
Byron remembers progressive parents who believed that faith and education were paramount.
“I remember seeing them in their bedroom, one on either side of the bed, kneeling down and praying before going to bed,” he said.
When they would travel, which they did often in combining business and pleasure with Elmer’s job, the couple made sure their children learned about the history of whatever town they visited.
“Even if it was just pulling over and reading historical markers,” Byron said. “They’d say, ‘Let’s look for something unique in this town. Let’s find out what’s interesting.’”
One of Byron’s fondest memories is dining in a pizza parlor somewhere in Canada.
“The owner was Italian and spoke very little English,” he said. “There wasn’t another soul in the place, and he made us the best pizza we’d ever had. Even today with my family, we’re always looking for local flavor everywhere we go.”
Byron said his parents were forward-thinking in teaching their children to be self-sufficient adults and to share duties equally with a life partner.
“They said that the future wouldn’t include the luxury of a spouse that could stay home,” he said. “They told us to make sure there was a balance between you and your partner. Mom taught us how to shop, how to clean, how to do laundry, how to garden, how to cook. And Dad would show us how to run a blowtorch, how to talk to clients, how to collect money — everything he did in his business.”
When Kay was 60, she completed her first RAGBRAI across the state.
“I had always wanted to do it,” she said. “I asked if there were any family members that wanted to do it with me, and we ended up with a group of about 15. It was so much fun.”
Although she hasn’t done it in a while and hasn’t done a full ride since that first one, she has completed legs of the ride when it has come near their home.
Elmer is proud of his wife’s boundless energy, and he helped her pick out a bicycle for that first ride.
“She’s like the Energizer Bunny,” he said.
After she completed the ride that first year, Elmer met Kay in Dubuque and gave her a gold chain with a bicycle on it.
“It was one of the many wonderful gifts he’s given me,” she said.
Byron said his parents always have supported each other.
“Anything she wanted to attempt, he would support her 100%,” he said. “Likewise, she supported him. They would say, ‘Your needs, my cost, no matter the expense.’ They both thought that way.”
Elmer is still smitten with his bride after 53 years.
“She’s so beautiful,” he said. “She’s very personable and intelligent. All of the right things.”
The couple reserves every Friday night for date night.
“It doesn’t have to be the best date,” Kay said. “Sometimes, we just go out for coffee.”
Byron would disagree with his mother.
“I don’t think they’ve ever had a bad date,” he said. “Mom would always say, ‘When I’m with Elmer, no matter where we are, he’s the best date in town.’”
