CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade business will move into a larger space next June.
Owner Jennifer Breitbach recently announced the upcoming move for Wisteria Lane. It is now located at 227 First Ave. W and will move into the “old bank building” at 200 First Ave. W.
The business opened in Cascade in 2015 as a massage and skin care center.
“I did have a partner when we started,” Breitbach said. “We were located near the dentist’s office in Cascade for our first year, and then, we moved to this space. She was an esthetician, and I was just a massage therapist at the time. In 2017, she moved her business to be closer to where she lived, but I really enjoyed having those skin care services here, and I thought to myself, ‘I should do it. I’m doing it.’ I had the business up and running and went to school for aesthetics. Now, I do massage therapy and skin care, specializing in organic skin care.”
Other services currently offered by Wisteria Lane include facials, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, body treatments and other related services focusing on non-Western healing arts.
“Even before I went to school for massage therapy, I took reiki classes and have taken a lot of classes over the years for alternative healing therapies,” Breitbach said. “I’ve been trained in craniosacral therapy, assess bars, and this year, I took a master teacher class in reiki.”
Talks regarding Wisteria Lane’s new location have been in progress since February, although Breitbach said she has had her eye on the space for years.
“I actually looked at that building years ago when we came to town,” she said. “It was really dilapidated and was a huge project I wasn’t ready to take on as a new business. Things have come full circle, and for quite a few years, I’ve wanted to have a larger space and do a lot with classes and workshops.”
A larger space presents the opportunity for expanding services, and Breitbach said she has no shortage of plans and ideas on how to use the building.
“I’m going to have four treatment rooms on the ground level as well as a retail area with a receptionist and more solid retail hours,” she said. “I’ll probably explore some online sales as well. There’s a space in the back of the building where I’m going to put a cosmetologist station for rent, as well as an infrared sauna. In the upstairs will be office space and a social room for small gatherings people can rent or to do classes in a more intimate setting. In the front will be a mezzanine with a spiral staircase and space to do guided meditations and teach yoga. I’m going to turn the bank vault into a halotherapy room, which is really fantastic for any respiratory issues, skin conditions, COPD, boosting immune systems and a lot of other benefits.”
She has “another esthetician coming on board with me who will also be focused on retail as a product representative for several large companies.”
By creating a destination for women from outside Cascade, Breitbach said, she hopes to boost the community and local economy.
“Coming off the pandemic, it might not seem like the most ideal time to do this, but I know it is 100% the right time to do it for Cascade,” she said. “My intention is to bring in more people from outside the community to build it up and have it be a destination spa.”