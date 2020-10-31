Police reported that two Dubuque Police Department officers were injured in a Saturday morning crash after their vehicles collided at an intersection.
Mark J. Portz, 22, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report. Lavontay V. Cobb, 23, of Dubuque, was also injured but not taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The crash occurred at about 12:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of E. Ninth and White Streets.
The report states that both men had their emergency equipment turned on as they approaching the intersection, Portz eastbound on East Ninth and Cobb northbound on White Street. Cobb entered the intersection but did not see Portz's vehicle, which caused a collision at the intersection. Both police vehicles were totaled in the incident.
Cobb was cited for running a red light.