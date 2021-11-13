About right on schedule, Dubuque experienced its first snowfall of the season Friday morning, though the scattered flakes did little more than wet the ground.
On average, Dubuque has its first measurable snowfall of the season on Nov. 14, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents typically have another two weeks before they have to break out the shovels, as the city’s average first day for an inch or more of snow is Nov. 29.
That might not be the case this year.
The NWS is projecting more snow for the area from tonight into Sunday morning as another weather system moves through the region.
Officials still are assessing the exact path it will take, but the Dubuque area could get more than an inch of snow by mid-Sunday morning, according to Jim Hladik, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
He encouraged Sunday morning travelers to be mindful of possible slick spots on the road. Sunday also is expected to be cold and windy, with high temperatures in the mid-30s.
“It’s going to be a raw day there Sunday,” Hladik said.
Looking forward, the weather service is projecting near normal temperatures in Dubuque for the months of December, January and February, with snowfall having the potential to be just a bit above normal, Hladik said.
The normal amount of snowfall for December through February is 30.8 inches in Dubuque.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said that as of early Friday afternoon, there had not been any snow-related crashes so far.
He did note that, with the weather turning colder, it is a good time for people to check the tread on their tires and make sure they have enough gas in their tanks.
He said drivers should make sure to slow down once moisture starts hitting the roads.
“On Dubuque’s hills, it can be slippery all the way down,” McClimon said. “Just be cautious on our hills.”