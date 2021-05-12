EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque police are evicted from their own building.
City staff informed City Council members this week that officers soon will vacate the police station after it was determined the building is unsafe to occupy.
“The water is leaking through, and it is eventually going to have the ceiling collapse,” City Manager Loras Herrig said. “We are going to need to move them out of the police station.”
City officials and police have said for years that the station on Sinsinawa Avenue is too small for the department and is in deteriorating condition. Two months ago, police stopped holding detainees in the station’s cells due to excessive roof leakage. Instead, they are now transported to Jo Daviess County Jail in Galena.
Police Chief Luke Kovacic said the building has been too small for the Police Department for several years, and water runoff from the bluffs adjacent to the structure creates consistent leaking in the cell and office areas of the building.
“It’s deteriorating rather quickly,” he said. “It doesn’t fit the Police Department’s current needs.”
Herrig said officers will work out of City Hall until a new police building is constructed.
City officials have worked for several years to secure funding to construct a new station. They currently plan to build a new police station and a new fire station on four vacant parcels at the corner of Sinsinawa Avenue and Second Street.
Herrig said those projects are estimated to cost about $3.5 million each. The price is double an estimate provided to the city last year, when engineers projected a new police station would cost about $1.25 million to $1.75 million.
Herrig said the increase can be attributed to the scope of the police station project expanding to fully fit the needs of that department, as well as current high materials costs. The city is in the process of applying for a $7 million loan from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to fund both projects.
Herrig noted that fixing the current police station is projected to cost about $5 million.
Herrig said city officials considered renting portable trailers to house police but ultimately decided against it due to what it might have cost.
“The cheapest option is to have them move in with us,” he said. “If we can make it work, it’s just the cheapest option.”
If the USDA loans are approved, Herrig said, the city could go out to bid on the fire and police station projects as early as this fall, with construction taking about one year to complete.
“If everything goes according to plan, we would have a new police station by the end of 2022,” Herrig said.
Kovacic said the change in location will be a downsize for the Police Department, which will create logistical challenges for officers. However, he said it was ultimately the right decision to move police out of the current station.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said it is unfortunate that police will be forced to move to City Hall, but it ultimately shows the city’s need for a new station.
“The building is in rough shape,” he said. “It’s a shame we can’t save the building, but it’s gotten too bad at this point.”