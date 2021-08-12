Chicago White Sox player José Abreu spends some time on the Field of Dreams movie site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Members of the Chicago White Sox have fun on the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The team will take on the New York Yankees on the Major League Baseball stadium.
Chicago White Sox player José Abreu walks through the corn at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
New York Yankees players Estevan Florial (left) and Joely Rodríguez joke around on the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
Members of the Chicago White Sox have fun on the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The team will take on the New York Yankees on the Major League Baseball stadium.
Members of the Chicago White Sox have fun on the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The team will take on the New York Yankees on the Major League Baseball stadium.
Members of the New York Yankees pose with the ghost players at the Field of Dreams movie site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Members of the New York Yankees pose with the ghost players at the Field of Dreams movie site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Members of the New York Yankees pose with the ghost players at the Field of Dreams movie site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Members of the New York Yankees have fun on the the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Major League Baseball stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge waves to fans at the Field of Dreams site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Chicago White Sox player José Abreu spends some time on the Field of Dreams movie site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Members of the Chicago White Sox have fun on the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The team will take on the New York Yankees on the Major League Baseball stadium.
Chicago White Sox player José Abreu walks through the corn at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
New York Yankees players Estevan Florial (left) and Joely Rodríguez joke around on the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
Members of the Chicago White Sox have fun on the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The team will take on the New York Yankees on the Major League Baseball stadium.
Members of the Chicago White Sox have fun on the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The team will take on the New York Yankees on the Major League Baseball stadium.
Members of the New York Yankees pose with the ghost players at the Field of Dreams movie site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Members of the New York Yankees pose with the ghost players at the Field of Dreams movie site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Members of the New York Yankees pose with the ghost players at the Field of Dreams movie site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Members of the New York Yankees have fun on the the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Major League Baseball stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge waves to fans at the Field of Dreams site and Major League Baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium will host the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa --- Aaron Judge got his own Field of Dreams moment.
After taking a team picture in front of the right-field scoreboard in the recently erected stadium this afternoon, Judge and his New York Yankees teammates walked through the corn to the movie site, emerging from the cornstalks like the legendary ghost players from the film.
The afternoon provided most -- if not all -- of the Yankees and Chicago White Sox players with their first glimpse of the movie site and the temporary stadium located to the west.
“It was pretty cool getting a chance to walk through that corn and kind of going slow motion, kind of like in the movie,” Judge said. “This is incredible. Even driving up and seeing everybody in the town outside honking and waving, this is going to be a fun night. Like I’ve said the past couple of days, I wish we were playing three games here, to really enjoy this.
“This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I’m going to try to enjoy it and put a show on for the fans out here.”
Judge, who smiled as he confirmed it was his first trip to Iowa, wasn’t the only major leaguer making his first pilgrimage.
White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel and shortstop Tim Anderson also had never been to the Field of Dreams.
“It’s cool,” said Keuchel, who played a quick game of cornhole with an assistant coach in right field at the movie site. “It was about a 45-minute bus ride in and just to kind of see rural Iowa -- you see some farmland, obviously the cornstalks are beautiful -- but just to see people’s way of life out here and come here and see a bunch of fans excited for this moment, it means a lot to a lot of people.”
Seeing the movie isn’t a prerequisite to be excited, either. Anderson admitted he hasn’t seen it but said he might have to watch it after seeing the site.
As far as the actual stadium they will play in tonight, the players seemed impressed.
Giolito, citing his bias as a pitcher, thought that perhaps the park might be a little small for his liking. Surely, the hitters feel the opposite.
“This stadium is awesome,” Giolito said. “The biggest thing grabbing my attention is that awesome batter’s eye in the shape of a barn, and just all the attention to detail giving it that feel like we’re on the Field of Dreams. It’s great.”