COVID-19 numbers surge in County
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County flew past the 3,000-mark Thursday, as 128 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m.
That total was the highest of any 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. since the Telegraph Herald started recording figures at that time daily on May 19 and far surpassed any single- day total prior to that.
Nearly 81 new cases per day have been reported for the county in the week that ended Thursday night — more than double the prior week, which itself was continuing an upward trend of increasing numbers of cases while the county’s 14-day positivity rate also climbed.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the county’s 14-day rate stood at 27.9%, according to the TH’s calculations. Based on state-reported totals, the county had recorded 805 new confirmed cases and 2,883 new tests during the prior two weeks.
UnMask DBQ asks council to rescind mandate
A petition signed by 560 people calling for Dubuque to end its face mask mandate did not sway City Council members Monday.
In a unanimous vote, council members voted to receive and file the petition submitted by local group UnMask DBQ, which demanded the repeal of the city’s ordinance mandating that residents wear face coverings while out in public indoors, or outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
Council members approved the mandate in early August in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Speaking before the council on Monday, Nichole Weber, of UnMask DBQ, argued that the local mandate has done little to curb the spread of the disease while negatively impacting many residents.
Vets plaza sculpture arrives
A hulking stainless-steel tribute to military veterans arrived Wednesday in Dubuque.
Standing 24 feet tall and weighing 18,000 pounds, a spiraling sculpture named “Skyward” that is a centerpiece of a project to reshape Veterans Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island was slowly lowered into place on the memorial pier, while project leads, veterans and residents looked on.
The sculpture’s arrival was a landmark moment for the $3.2 million project, which work crews started on this spring. Planning started two years ago.
Quiet 1st year for ATVs/UTVs
The first year of ATVs and UTVs on Dubuque County roads appears to have passed mildly — both in economic impact and burden to law enforcement.
On Sept. 11, 2019, the first ATVs and UTVs — also known as side-by-sides — turned on to Dubuque County roads legally.
Riders 18 and older, with a valid driver’s license and insurance, may ride on permitted roads, at 35 miles per hour, between 5 a.m. and dark.
The ordinance allowing them to do so had a rocky road to approval, with months of contentious public debate on whether or not the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors ought to allow the sport vehicles access to roadways. Opponents expressed safety concerns and questioned the necessity. Proponents predicted economic benefits and sought recreation.
There have been a few incidents and a fair number of calls. Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his department has not been overwhelmed by the change. “We don’t have a lot of time invested in it, but we’ve borne the brunt of what has happened,” he said. “We’ve had a few official calls for service, but we’ve also had people send lots of emails and Facebook messages. We’ve had complaints about people driving after hours.”
According to owners of rural restaurants, the ATV/UTV ordinance has been a boon to their business.
Platteville pondering city mask ordinance
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville community members are calling for leaders to pass a citywide mask order to curb a rapid rise of COVID-19 infections.
City officials so far have not issued a mandate, believing that they can achieve voluntary compliance, but as Platteville becomes a hotspot for infections in Grant County, the pressure to take action has increased.
During last week’s Platteville Common Council meeting, multiple residents warned of the threat uncontrolled spread of the novel coronavirus could present to the community, particularly businesses.
Although a statewide mask mandate has been in effect since August, several business owners reported that their efforts to enforce mask-wearing are for naught when they observe neighboring establishments failing to do the same.
Farmers get good news amid tough year
For area farmers, the past few years largely have been defined by the troubles they have faced: prolonged trade wars, uncooperative weather and, most recently, depressed markets related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But those in the agriculture industry are enjoying some good news as fall gets underway.
Dubuque County Farm Bureau President Craig Recker said weather conditions have allowed area farmers to commence harvest earlier than in recent years.
Meanwhile, the recent announcement of a second round of farm-focused COVID-19 support will ease the financial burdens that farmers have faced in recent months.
“It’s not going to make us whole, but it will definitely help out,” said Recker. “It will soften the blow a bit.”
The federal government last week announced it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they have encountered during the pandemic. Farmers can sign up for the aid through Dec. 11.
Corn, soybeans, eggs, milk, beef cattle and pigs are all among the products covered through the program.