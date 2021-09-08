Sorry, an error occurred.
SHERRILL, Iowa – Camp Albrecht Acres will hold a fundraising garage sale this week.
The event will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the camp, 14837 Sherrill Road.
Available sale items include household goods, appliances, furniture, toys and clothing.
Proceeds benefit the 40-acre residential camp for people with disabilities.
Masks will be required.
