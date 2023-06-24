Work is progressing on a major renovation and planned outdoor amphitheater on the Q Casino property in Dubuque, and officials already are imagining the possibilities for future projects on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Q Casino and DRA officials will meet with Dubuque City Council members during a work session on Wednesday, June 28, to give updates on development progress at both the casino and on the island.
Work has begun on Q Casino’s five-phase, $75 million to $80 million renovation project — which includes a construction of a hotel tower with a rooftop restaurant — with major construction set to begin within the next 12 months.
“What we’ve really been doing since 2021 is saving for a down payment on our dream house,” said Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino and DRA.
The meeting next week comes ahead of a July meeting at which Dixon said the council will be asked to formally approve the already-announced Q Casino renovation project. The council also will be asked to approve the first of two loans that Q Casino and DRA are taking out for the project.
“We the DRA will bear the financial responsibility for the project, but because of our unique relationship with the city, we have to seek approval,” Dixon said.
The DRA, which operates Q Casino and is the nonprofit license holder for both Q Casino and Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, maintains a lease agreement with the city that splits the DRA’s annual distribution evenly among the city, local charities and improvements to Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Work also continues on the Chaplain Schmitt Island development plan to outline possible projects to pursue in the future, such as high-end waterfront apartments and additions to Dubuque Ice Arena.
“Ultimately, with the investment we’re putting into the (Q Casino) property, we’re making this an over $100 million community asset that everyone can enjoy,” said Kathy Buhr, DRA director of strategic philanthropy and Schmitt Island development. “With the development plan, we’re asking, ‘What else can we do to make the island a community asset?’”
Q Casino renovation progresses
Initial work already has begun on the casino’s major renovation project, which will be completed in five phases that will conclude in 2025.
The first phase involved constructing a temporary casino in the facility’s upper level in the former greyhound racing grandstand viewing area. The space already has been “substantially completed,” Dixon said, with a wall blocking off the new space from the casino gaming area already in the upper level.
That wall will be removed in the fourth quarter of this year once gaming equipment from the lower level casino is moved into the temporary casino.
Then, work will begin on what will become the main casino on the lower level. The main casino will feature a new center bar and 11 bar top slot machines, which Dixon said are not currently in the casino.
“There will be new, modern features touching every inch of the casino bar,” Dixon said.
Once the main casino is complete, work will begin on a family entertainment area in the upper level and former racing grandstand viewing area. Dixon said the sportsbook and bar will be moved to where The Farmhouse restaurant was located.
Activities that will be featured in the family entertainment area will include arcade games, digital ax throwing, duckpin bowling, a sports bar eatery and banquet and party rooms.
“It will be marketed toward adults, but it will be kid-friendly,” he said. “If you’re here celebrating a birthday, or you’re in town for the weekend to go to the Field of Dreams or an ice tournament, this will be great for all ages.”
Dixon said the main casino and family entertainment area should be complete by the fourth quarter of 2024.
The next phase will be the creation of a new hotel tower, which will be a boutique Hilton Tapestry hotel. Dixon said the design of the hotel tower is being worked on, with construction expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024.
The tower will be eight stories, have 108 rooms and be located between the Hilton Garden Inn and Q Casino.
Dixon said the hotel tower also will have a rooftop restaurant, for which the branding and menu still are being developed.
The fifth and final phase of the project will be completing exterior upgrades on the casino, such as work on the parking lot and creating new signage.
Dixon noted that this investment will help the casino maintain the strong financial performance it has seen in recent years.
“We saw a big jump (in profits) post-COVID, which is great,” he said. “If we do not reinvest in the property, we believe, and our third-party consultants agree, our profitability will go down. If we reinvest, we will maintain our current profitability at a minimum and hopefully grow over time.”
Other island developments
Several other projects on Schmitt Island are also in the works that are separate from the casino renovation.
Plans for an outdoor amphitheater at the former greyhound racing track still are underway. The City of Dubuque was awarded a $3 million Destination Iowa grant in March for the amphitheater, which is projected to cost more than $15 million.
Dixon said DRA officials are working closely with the city to create a request for proposals for the design work on the amphitheater, and the project is expected to be substantially complete in the third quarter of 2026. Dixon said the greyhound track will remain in place for the time being as the amphitheater is designed.
Dixon also said Q Casino officials plan in the coming years to launch Q Cabins, which will be cabins close to the amphitheater in which guests can stay.
“Think high-end, Airbnb-style bungalows,” Dixon said. “It’ll be some years before things will be moving on this, but that is part of the development.”
In the more-imminent future, a project to create a trailhead at Veterans Memorial Plaza is expected to start later this year. Other projects to connect trails on the island with the rest of Dubuque are in the works.
Dixon added that more plans for Dubuque Ice Arena will be unveiled in the future.
Future island project possibilities
Also during next week’s work session, officials are expected to provide an update on the Schmitt Island development plan.
In March, the DRA hired RDG Planning & Design to develop the plan, which will take about a year in total to finalize. As part of the plan, RDG has been reviewing the existing master plan for Schmitt Island and conducting further studies on the island, including looking at the island’s floodplain.
Dixon said the council will be given several examples of potential projects officials have determined would meet market demands, which would be developed on the highest points of the island if pursued.
“Our analysis is showing there is a demand for high-end apartments, waterfront dwellings,” Dixon said. “Ten years ago, retail was a big need. Now, with the onset of Amazon, retail is not as big of a need. We needed office space, but with more people working from home, that’s not as much of a need. What is emerging as the clear, runaway demand is people like to live in high-end apartments.”
Other prospective projects that have emerged as options include a small hotel close to the marina, an addition to Dubuque Ice Arena, improvements to the boat launch, a dog park where alcohol can be consumed, a recreation outpost and an observation tower, as well as potentially lighting the bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin.
After providing council members with the update, Dixon said, the next stage of the development plan would be to figure out where on the island potential projects could go, their costs, and whether any policies or lease terms would have to change for a project to progress. Officials also will do community engagement to get a sense of what projects community members would be interested in.
“The purpose of the (development) plan is to listen to what the demand is, look at our master plan and see what we need to do to make our dreams a reality,” Dixon said. “The purpose of this is to put some ideas out there of what Schmitt Island could look like and, by the end, the city can say, ‘This is what we want.’ But we go through this process because sometimes it helps to visualize the art of the possible.”