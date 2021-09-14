American Legion Dubuque Post No. 6 will host its annual POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, outside the post clubhouse, located at 1306 Delhi St.

The event is open to the public and will honor local veterans from the tri-states who have been declared missing in action.

It also will feature an honor roll call listing the names of soldiers who were not recovered, taps, the pledge of allegiance and a prayer, with refreshments to follow.

Friday is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

