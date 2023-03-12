New Galena bar holds soft opening

The Lion’s Den, located at 109 S. Main St. next to Galena Canning Company, held a soft opening last week before its official opening on Friday, March 17, to coincide with its St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The building is owned by Roger and Becky Gates, and the business will be run by Ismael and Christina De Leon. The two couples are friends.

