New Galena bar holds soft opening
The Lion’s Den, located at 109 S. Main St. next to Galena Canning Company, held a soft opening last week before its official opening on Friday, March 17, to coincide with its St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The building is owned by Roger and Becky Gates, and the business will be run by Ismael and Christina De Leon. The two couples are friends.
Demo work on the vacant building began in April last year, a month after the property was purchased.
The business fills multiple floors. On the first floor, guests will be able to enjoy Spanish tapas, 10 craft beers and high-end cocktails. The second floor — which will include an entrance from Bench Street — will serve barbecue and have 14 beers on tap.
A mezzanine level between the two main floors includes a private room, lounge and space where bands will play. Ismael said plans are also in the works this spring to add a back patio.
More information on The Lion’s Den can be found at galenalionsden.com, as well as on Facebook at facebook.com/GalenaLionsDen and on Instagram @galenalionsden.
Missing Man found dead in Grant county ravine
Ronald Henry, 34, who went missing on Dec. 5 from rural Platteville, Wis., was found dead last Sunday. His location was about a mile south of the residence where he was last seen and just outside of the 2,800-acre area that was searched in January, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said the cause of death was “inconclusive” following an autopsy that took place Thursday. The office is awaiting a toxicology report and final pathology report.
Authorities previously said Henry was in Platteville to work for a few weeks, as he had done numerous times in the past. He last was seen in the early hours of Dec. 5 after returning from a social gathering to the home he was staying at on Condry Road.
He left a voicemail with James “Jim” Dailey, who owned the home where Henry was staying, at about noon Dec. 5 asking Dailey to call him back. He had not been seen or heard from since.
Henry was reported missing Dec. 7, and a monthslong search followed that included the use of K-9s, drones and a helicopter. The sheriff’s department conducted more than 50 interviews and accessed Henry’s social media accounts.
Henry’s body was found Sunday by a 14-year-old boy in a ravine in the woods just outside the perimeter of the 2,800-acre area officers searched in January in an attempt to locate Henry.
The investigation remains open and active, according to the sheriff’s department.
Peosta intersection gets ‘improvement, not a fix’
Area officials plan to lengthen a turning lane on U.S. 20 just east of Peosta, Iowa, to begin addressing an intersection where local officials say more work is needed.
Iowa Department of Transportation District Engineer Anthony Bardgett told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors that the state intends to double the length of the westbound turn lane on U.S. 20 leading to Thunder Hills Road. Work on the project is expected to take place during this year’s construction season.
Drivers over the years have expressed concerns about the safety of that intersection, though state officials have said a larger overhaul is not imminent.
Officials from the City of Peosta, as well as Bardgett, acknowledged that the latest project is not the solution but that it is a step in the right direction.
Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab called the project an “improvement, not a fix.”
“It will help anyone turning off of 20 into Thunder Hills the ability to get off the highway and not be approaching at that high speed,” he said. “That’s at least a preliminary positive. There is something more that needs to be done, which I know is on the DOT’s radar.”
Bardgett told the Board of Supervisors that the DOT’s project would lengthen the current turning lane from 300 feet to 600 feet.
Dubuque County Engineer Russell Weber said the cost of the $300,000 project would be split between the county and the state, with the county’s portion coming from the farm-to-market fund which already is budgeted for the Secondary Roads Department in the current fiscal year.
Supervisors compromise on spending limit
A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors reached consensus on a maximum spending limit for next fiscal year, with plans to review and cut spending proposals, after a state change significantly cut taxable property valuations.
The maximum spending limit agreed upon Monday by Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff would require a property tax levy increase of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value to be fully funded, even though it would collect less revenue than supervisors’ original spending proposals would require. Pothoff and Supervisor Wayne Kenniker said they would cut proposed spending further before a final budget is approved, to lower the levy increase needed.
The county’s maximum spending level is an administrative step required by the State of Iowa, drawing a line which counties cannot exceed.
The Board of Supervisors previously discussed a maximum spending rate that also would have required a 20-cent levy increase. But the Iowa Legislature passed a law that required local governments to reassess taxable property valuation, due to a state agency’s miscalculation of a previously passed tax cut for landlords. Counties also face new state cuts to county taxes phasing in for the next fiscal year for commercial, industrial and railroad properties.
City and county assessors across the state, therefore, had to recalculate the property valuations on which governments base their budgets.
Avelo to start offering flights from Dubuque
Avelo Airlines will begin flying out of Dubuque Regional Airport on March 22 and will provide air service between Dubuque and Orlando, Fla., on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Avelo Airlines originally planned to begin offering air service out of the Dubuque airport Jan. 11, but that flight was canceled after the airport was unable to secure Transportation Security Administration approval of a complete security plan. Since then, Avelo has been operating its scheduled Dubuque flights out of Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.
Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing confirmed Thursday that the airport had received the necessary TSA approval to begin offering Avelo flights, and the airport is ready to start service on March 22.
Following the first flights, Avelo customers returning from Orlando to Dubuque will be offered free bus service to their origin point at Eastern Iowa Airport on March 22, 25 and 29.
Officials announced late last year Avelo’s plan to offer flights between Dubuque and Orlando, which will mark the return of commercial air service to Dubuque following the departure of American Airlines in September.
The Dubuque airport initially had planned a celebratory event surrounding the inaugural Avelo flight that was slated for Jan. 11. Dalsing said the event will now be held March 22, with more information to come early next week.
Destination Iowa delivers 2 major grants to Dubuque
Two Dubuque projects were awarded a combined $11 million in grant money from the final round of Destination Iowa funding.
Dubuque Museum of Art was awarded $8 million toward the construction of a new and expanded museum and a 10,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden.
The City of Dubuque was awarded $3 million for the addition of an open-air amphitheater on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he sees securing the grant money as dovetailing with the vision community leaders are trying to create.
“All these things go together,” he said. “What we’re trying to do here is build a city that is going to be a true destination for people to want to live here and for people to want to come here and visit as tourists.”
Dubuque Museum of Art, he said, has reimagined its place within the community.
“The project is strongly tied to the opportunities defined by the city’s master plan for arts and culture and strengthening and expanding economic and community vitality,” he said.
Destination Iowa awards were granted to 46 projects totaling $115 million that activated $480,265,783 in total investment.
IEDA opened the Destination Iowa program in May 2022 with projects scored based on eligibility, completeness and the project’s ability to meet the program goal of creating transformational tourism attractions.
Dubuque seek cameras to track license plates
Dubuque Police Department officials propose installing cameras that automatically would track and record vehicles by their license plates.
During a hearing last week on the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, Police Chief Jeremy Jensen explained the proposal to install 22 cameras throughout the community that would use an automated license plate reader system to identify vehicles that have traveled in the city.
The proposed system would cost the city $58,000 annually to maintain, along with $15,000 in up-front costs to install the cameras, which Jensen said would be located at major intersections in the city, including U.S. 52 and the Northwest Arterial, John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, U.S. 20 and the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 52 and U.S. 61/151, as well as on U.S. 61/151 coming into Dubuque from Wisconsin.
Along with automatically highlighting license plates of vehicles flagged by National Crime Information Center, Jensen said police officers could access the system to look up license plates and see where the cameras had spotted them in the past 30 days.
Jensen said the system only would be used to identify license plates connected to criminal investigations. However, some Dubuque City Council members took issue with the proposal and insisted that the public be allowed to weigh in before it can move forward.
The city must approve its budget for fiscal year 2024 by the end of April.
